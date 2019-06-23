NO.lafrenierewild.092218.010
A park-goer walks past Canada geese at Lafreniere Park in Metairie, La., Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

I would like to take exception to Mark Neckameyer’s letter of June 18 about Canada geese. The geese here in Louisiana are migrant refugees, trying to escape harsh weather and oppression of geese in Canada.

Letters: Trump should crack down on Canada geese

Here in Louisiana they are protected by restrictive hunting rules and assisted by many progressive people who feed them. We should establish goose sanctuary cities to protect them from anti-goose groups. After all, is the golfing at Pelican Point more important than protecting the noble Canada goose, who is just looking for a better life in Louisiana?

T. Riendeau

retired

Gonzales

