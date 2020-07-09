My issue with the election mail-in ballots for age 65 or older voters is the witness requirement of having to leave my home and go out into the community and find a witness and the possibility of this person having the COVID-19 virus. At my regular voting-in-person place there are more than enough workers there who sign and witness for me before I cast my vote on the machine.
The office of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent me a letter asking me to sign up for the mail-in ballot but didn't list the requirement of needing a witness signature on the ballot before I was to mail it to my Acadia Parish registrar of voters in Crowley.
I mailed back the request to be put on the mail-in ballot program to Ardoin's office. Later when I received my first mail ballot and other information from the Acadia Parish registrar of voters I saw the instruction sheet attached and the mail-in ballot showing the need and place for the witness signature.
I would have never signed up for the mail-in ballot if the first letter from Ardoin's office had listed the witness-signature requirement.
I went yesterday morning to Crowley. At the registrar of voters office, I canceled my mail-in ballot status and returned to my in-person voting status.
The lack of complete information about the witness-signing requirement caused me all this trouble in my attempt to find an easier way to vote, which it surely is not an easier way to vote.
NORMAN E. BRENNAN
retired state employee
Church Point