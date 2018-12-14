For whatever the reasons, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council recently, failed to approve a contract renewal for the Baton Rouge Red Light Camera Program. Whether the arguments concerned the benefits of the program, the political aspects of big government overreach, unwillingness to actually collect fines or a contractor run program versus a city owned and operated program, etc., the Metro Council came to a tie vote on this issue.
Say what you want, but we should expect more from our elected representatives than what we currently get from them. Either end the program or renew it and go forward. Either collect the fines that are owed by drivers who have elected not to pay their fines or provide refunds to all of us who have paid our fines over the life of the program.
No need to get into the benefits or drawbacks of this program. Facts are facts. Citation fines are not being paid by a large percentage of people, yet the Metro Council is floundering in its ineptness, and the city-parish has yet to assert its legal authority to collect the fines. Report the debt to credit bureaus, boot vehicles, go to small claims court, and watch how fast the fines get paid. Failing this action, the Metro Council and the city-parish should include a line item in their 2019 budget for refund of previous fine payments to all who paid.
William R. Faulk
retired oil industry employee
Baton Rouge