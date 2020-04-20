My hedge trimmer arrived at the end of its useful life, following years of faithful service. Brimming with excitement about the prospects of a trip to Lowe’s, my dogs and I piled into my Tahoe.
When I arrived at the correct aisle, I was impressed by the available choices. There were gas-powered trimmers, battery-powered trimmers, electric-powered trimmers — with bright colors and various sizes. There were more than 15 different hedge trimmers to choose from. Is this a great country or what!
As I looked over the selection, I weighed the pros and cons of the various power sources. Then I reviewed the features of the different models, the prices, the weight of the trimmers and other things that seemed relevant. After considering all factors in a typical, male-like nearly three-minute evaluation process, I made my selection and removed the appropriate box from the shelves.
While reviewing the written description on the box, I noticed on the bottom the words “Made in China.” I returned the box to the shelves and searched for my second choice. I removed that box from the shelves, reviewed the information on the box, and found that it too was manufactured in China. Back on the shelves it went.
My third choice was made in the USA and it accompanied me to the checkout line, adding perhaps another full minute to my evaluation process.
Will the purchase of a hedge trimmer have any impact in any way on China, or on any companies in America? Absolutely not. Would intentionality in purchasing decisions by 330 million Americans have an impact? Definitely yes.
My wife and I have decided to be intentional about our selections from the many choices we have as consumers in the United States. Whenever possible, we will not be buying goods made in China. We will buy products made in America.
We invite you to join us in making the same decision to be intentional in the things you purchase. Collectively, we can make all the difference.
BRYAN BURNS
commercial real estate
Mandeville