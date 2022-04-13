I took interest in your editorial about U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s inability to get answers from FEMA concerning the new flood insurance rating system.
After working as a staff person in the House of Representatives for members from Georgia and Arizona for 26 years, I enthusiastically retired to the Garden District in New Orleans. During that 26 years, I never judged members of Congress on their politics, whether they be conservative, right wing, liberal, leftist or middle-of-road. It was always based on the way they acted.
If Steve Scalise didn’t act like such a partisan jackass, maybe he could not only get answers, but actually help his constituents and move this city, this state and this country forward.
Just saying.
RICHARD PATRICK
congressional staff, retired
New Orleans