The majority of my income is earned crawfishing in the Atchafalaya Basin. The articles in this newspaper focus mainly on crawfish farmers and ponds. They tell of their struggles and factors surrounding their involvement in this industry. That is wonderful.
However, there is another side of the story. While crawfish farmers have their own conditions, we who fish in the wild have a completely different set of struggles. These include people ruining our traps, stealing our traps, water levels, room to fish and the overall danger of being in the boat. Today, the condition most affecting wild crawfisherman is the low levels of the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers. We are completely unable to fish. We are waiting on the snow to melt up north. Furthermore, by the time we are able to fish, the price of crawfish will be half of what it is now.
If you don't fish for a living, you would have no idea of the struggles of a crawfisherman. I have a story to tell. I call it, waiting on the water.
CASEY BUCHOLTZ
crawfisherman
Fordoche