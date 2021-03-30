It seems that every government entity wants to raise taxes. When the tax is a percentage of sales, the tax automatically goes up as sales go up.
When the property tax is a percentage of real estate values, property values have always gone up.
More cars and trucks on the road? More gas/road tax is collected. There is a tipping point when tax reaches a certain level; our entire economic system will fail.
Solution: Vote against every tax increase, vote against every politician that advocates tax increases. If we don't have it, don't spend it.
Our government loves to give out money to every worthy case, even if it squeezes its budget. It's how to make friends and get reelected.
DICK BLOSSMAN
retired
Covington