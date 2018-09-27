On New Year’s Day 2016, my 28-year-old son, Joshua Woodruff, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the New Orleans French Quarter. Today, Sept. 28, would have been his birthday, and his killer has not yet been brought to justice.
I woke up that New Year’s Day to an early phone call telling me that my son was dead.
Josh. My youngest child. Dead.
And so began a life that I have at times hated. I hate being alive without Josh’s friendship. I hate thinking about what he would be doing if he was alive. I hate knowing that his life was truncated by some negligent and evil person who did not stop when he hit him and instead dragged him through the streets of New Orleans for six cruel miles. I hate not hearing his voice, his laughter, and, perhaps selfishly, hearing his love for us.
I was told that prior to being killed, Josh was walking down the street with two friends. Josh had called an Uber and the three of them walked down the street to find their ride.
Josh called him and then saw as he was approaching. He told his friends he would flag him down.
And then a car pulled out and hit Josh. He didn’t fly off the hood; he was not run over. The car pulled him under. He was attached to the undercarriage of the vehicle.
People heard the impact and heard Josh’s body being dragged. The driver did not stop.
He dragged him for six miles, through the French Quarter, and over the bridge to the West Bank and dislodged his dead body by the Charles DeGaulle exit.
Another driver sometime later saw Josh’s body and called the police.
The official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. The NOPD were nice enough to tell me that Josh probably didn’t know what happened, that he died quickly, but that is all guess work. He could have died anytime during that six-mile drag through New Orleans.
I wonder if he felt the pain of the car dragging him through the streets. Did he know what was happening? Was his last emotion fear? Or terror? Did he know he was dying? Was the pain so intense that he had to let go of life?
The not knowing hangs over me, and I cannot let it go. Especially today. Today, September 28th. Josh’s birthday. He would have been 31.
We have survived 1,000 days since he was killed.
The driver who killed Josh is presumably still out there driving. No one has come forward to say, “We know who did this.” Josh, who believed in the best in everyone, would be surprised by this silence.
Caren Woodruff
Omaha, Nebraska