There is always so much anticipation and excitement when it comes time to release the national college sports rankings. Currently we wonder if the LSU football team will get back into the Top Ten. Where will the basketball teams be ranked later this year?
Nearly everyone in Louisiana is watching the polls.
With all that attention, I have not seen much mention of the annual academic rankings released by U.S. News a weeks ago. Our beloved LSU is not even ranked in the top 100.
Based on academics, research and other educational factors, we’re No. 172 on the list of ranked colleges and universities for 2021. When the field was narrowed to public schools, we managed to achieve the 85th spot.
By the way, those rankings are down from 2020. LSU was No. 153 that year and 71st among public schools. We are falling further behind. LSU also scored dismally compared to only SEC universities. We are lucky No. 13. (Only Mississippi State ranks behind us). LSU could not even make that top 10 list; those are all similarly positioned institutions.
LSU has had some very bad setbacks recently, not just on the sports fields. But the university has been mired in these low rankings for many years.
Our state’s flagship university is sinking. A new president has been hired whose pledge is to improve the academic rankings. Our governor has been more inclined to step up state spending on higher education. However, neither of these men can bring about change until the residents of our state give as much attention to the academic rankings as they do to the sports rankings.
Pressure must be leveled on our legislators to increase financial support to all state colleges and universities or LSU may soon rank last.
BILL BOZZELLE
tax accountant
Baton Rouge