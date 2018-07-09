Letters: Former Bobby Jindal chief of staff: Saying presidential hopes motivated ex-governor's opposition to raising taxes is 'completely wrong' _lowres

Timmy Teepell, left, and Gov. Bobby Jindal at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge on election night, Saturday, October 22, 2011.

 Advocate Staff Photo by Richard Alan Hannon

Timmy Teepell, former chief of staff for Bobby Jindal, who contributed heavily to the present budget crisis that currently faces Louisiana wrote the following in his letter to the editor in which he lambasted Gov. John Bel Edwards: “Here’s an idea. Rather than continue to dig in and demand surrender from those he sees as his political opponents, I’d like to offer (him) and his allies a little unsolicited advice.

Release the hostages and quit with the scare tactics. Put aside your politics. Quit attacking legislators and the voters who disagree with you. Lay off the Twitter trolling and incessant name calling. Negotiate in good faith. Be willing to compromise.

The uncomfortable truth of the moment is that gridlock is a failure of leadership at the top.”

It is quite obvious that Teepell erred in sending his letter to The Advocate. He should have sent it to the Office of the President.

Former Jindal chief of staff: Why I disagree with Louisiana Gov. John Edwards' approach

Jim Anderson

retired educator

Ponchatoula

