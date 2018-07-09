Timmy Teepell, former chief of staff for Bobby Jindal, who contributed heavily to the present budget crisis that currently faces Louisiana wrote the following in his letter to the editor in which he lambasted Gov. John Bel Edwards: “Here’s an idea. Rather than continue to dig in and demand surrender from those he sees as his political opponents, I’d like to offer (him) and his allies a little unsolicited advice.
Release the hostages and quit with the scare tactics. Put aside your politics. Quit attacking legislators and the voters who disagree with you. Lay off the Twitter trolling and incessant name calling. Negotiate in good faith. Be willing to compromise.
The uncomfortable truth of the moment is that gridlock is a failure of leadership at the top.”
It is quite obvious that Teepell erred in sending his letter to The Advocate. He should have sent it to the Office of the President.
Jim Anderson
retired educator
Ponchatoula