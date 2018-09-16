I keep hearing people say that they are unhappy with the government and that elected officials aren't listening to the people. Think your voice is not being heard by the government? Well, you are right in thinking that if you don’t vote.
According to The Pew Charitable Trusts 2016 Voting Frequency Survey, many people do not even register to vote. The survey found “the unregistered were more likely to say they do not vote because they dislike politics or believe voting will not make a difference, while people who are registered but vote infrequently say they do not vote more often because they are not informed enough about the candidates or issues.”
It’s true that there is much work to be done to ensure your vote always counts; we need changes to federal electoral system. But your voice counts in Louisiana. One example: In the race for Louisiana’s 1st U.S. Congressional District, voter turnout could greatly influence a new wave.
You want some information on the issues? Note this: This year, Louisiana voters have an extraordinary opportunity to finally rid the state of a shameful vestige of the Jim Crow era that allows 10 out of 12 jurors to convict someone of a felony. Right now “Louisiana is the only state where someone can be sentenced to life without parole without a unanimous decision of a jury.” The ACLU notes, that this "unjust rule dates back to 1898, when white supremacists at Louisiana’s constitutional convention wanted to increase the supply of free prison labor and nullify the voting power of black jurors.” Voting yes in November means we will finally require unanimous jury verdicts for felony convictions. Your vote matters.
Helpful Louisiana voting facts:
- Register to vote: Click “Elections & Voting” tab at www.sos.la.gov. You can also find much voter information on this website.
- Get informed: Find nonpartisan candidate information and background on proposed state amendments at my.lwv.org/louisiana/new-orleans/elections.
- Learn more about voting YES on unanimous juries at www.unanimousjury.org.
- Vote early — Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.
- Election Day is Nov. 6.
Denise L. Paddock
activist
New Orleans