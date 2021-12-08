The voters of St. Tammany will make a decision on a casino complex in Saturday's election. The decision is theirs and I'm sure they will make the best decision for themselves relative to gambling in their neighborhood.
However, I observe with great interest the amount of advertising relative to gambling related both to this issue and sports betting in Louisiana. I am especially disappointed in how Drew Brees and the entire Manning family appear to have sold their souls to the gaming interests.
Brees is pushing the Slidell casino due to his interest in the restaurant to be housed there. The Manning family seem just to be interested in the money to be made from sports betting.
I would think that Brees and the Mannings had enough money already. It appears that some folks never have enough. So sad.
RICHARD WEGMANN
retired lawyer
New Orleans