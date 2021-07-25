I am in support of Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of Senate Bill 118, now upheld, for several reasons. I believe this to be a practical, public safety issue. The bill provided for, but did not require, a free online training course regarding the regulations for gun use. I do not believe knowing this information should be optional. No hands-on training would have been required.
Hands-on training in gun use provides knowledge of the weapon in your hands and skill in using it. And those two things provide confidence. And confidence reduces fear. I do not want fearful people carrying weapons. Do you? That is how tragic events occur. And SB118, as written, would increase the probability of that occurring.
No one is attempting to stand in the way of a person's getting a permit to carry a concealed weapon. To carry a concealed weapon, the requirements are small. Let's not do away with the safeguards.
ANN GONZALES
retired
Baton Rouge