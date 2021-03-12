Stephanie Grace writes “New Orleans Archbishop shouldn't muddle the life-saving vaccine message.” (March 3)
Unwilling or unable to distinguish, Grace speaks of the "scientific community." The scientific community must have its work conducted on ethical and moral principles. The archbishop is merely fulfilling his most fundamental duty in apprising the faithful the source of this vaccine arises from a most essential and intrinsic evil.
Grace may not like that the archbishop is telling the truth but it is the truth nonetheless. The fact that these vaccines are manufactured using the cells that are the result of a feticide is a fact. The moral repugnance associated with utilizing the cells results in a whole host of morally problematic issues.
The archbishop merely recommended use of one of the alternative vaccines because of the morally corrupt use of aborted fetal cells in the manufacture of this vaccine. In the end, he advised it is a matter of conscience for the believer. Only those so secularized as to not believe or have no conscience can fail to appreciate these moral issues, even if they disagree with the comments of the archbishop.
She goes on to assert that Archbishop Gregory Aymond strays from the position of the Vatican. It is simply inaccurate and suggests that Grace did not read the statement by the archbishop. If she had, she would recognize that the principles evoked by the archbishop are entirely consistent with the pronouncements set forth by the Vatican. She is also inaccurate in writing that Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca’s position is contrary to Aymond’s.
She concludes by saying the archbishop’s missive threatens to undermine an effort to combat the virus. What is particularly interesting in such a statement is the lack of any criticism of those who now occupy the White House who spent many months in a heated presidential campaign denigrating confidence in the vaccines because they had been orchestrated by an administration that they did not like. This repeated denigration may have gained political points in the campaign but now is substantial factor in why a significant portion of the American public is unwilling and reticent to take any vaccine.
