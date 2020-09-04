The president's proposal to eliminate the payroll tax would eliminate Social Security by 2023, according to the Social Security Administration itself. Nearly 200,000 Louisianans depend on Social Security, a system they have invested in for most of their working lives. To have it abolished is a betrayal of the federal government's contract with its citizens.
In fact, the president has promised to make the tax cut permanent should he win in November. While he cannot unilaterally do this (since Congress controls the purse strings), even the suggestion of it should give pause to any voter who has invested into Social Security.
What are the president's priorities? Is he looking out for hard-working Americans who believed that the federal government would honor its financial obligations?
Despite the administration's claims to protect Social Security benefits, no alternate funding mechanism has been suggested, leaving the elderly, the disabled, and today's workers in a real bind. Potentially we, the workers of this state and country, will be left destitute for the president's quick political gain. Clearly, we are not his priority.
JOHN PAUL BOURGEOIS
public health librarian
Gretna