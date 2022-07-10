As I sat in my study on July 4, feeling thankful for being a citizen of this nation, I was also saddened by the criticism and vitriol I have witnessed in the media about the fall of Roe v. Wade.
Abortion is still with us but it is not a right under the U.S. Constitution. Justice Harry Blackmun said in 1973 that justices were unable to say when life begins. In the Declaration of Independence, it states " ... that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness ..." The question is life. Abortion is not life.
Today we know that at fertilization, the fertilized egg has its own full complement of chromosomes. It is an individual.
Those chromosomes immediately start the engineering of growth and development. Up to four weeks after fertilization, we can see a heartbeat on ultrasound. All that embryo needs is a little special care.
In mankind's life span, he or she will need a little special care at the end of life, too. I feel that the evidence supports the fact that life begins with conception. Shouldn't we give life our full support even though that embryo cannot speak for itself?
My prayer is that Louisiana continues to be a strong pro-life state and that with time our whole nation would respect and protect life.
THOMAS SPARKS
retired OB-GYN
Baton Rouge