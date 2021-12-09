As Louisiana closes the chapter on hurricane season, we must ensure those impacted by Ida get the assistance they desperately need. This includes critical needs like a safe home with steady power, but it also means addressing long-term needs like better protecting our most vulnerable communities from future hurricanes.
This devastating season proved time is not on our side. Louisiana is losing land steadily during an average year, but according to preliminary estimates, Ida destroyed about 100 miles of critical natural buffer, forcing us to face a future of increased flooding, stronger hurricanes and sea level rise.
But there is hope — our coast is resilient and Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, and many others, are working to address this crisis with some of the most significant and largest coastal restoration projects anywhere in the world.
Projects built recently by the state withstood the force of this hurricane season. Additionally, our coast is naturally gaining land where wetlands are connected to rivers and their regular supply of sediment, nutrients and fresh water. I have seen this happening at the Wax Lake Delta, the Davis Pond Freshwater Diversion and Fort St. Philip.
To provide additional natural infrastructure, Louisiana is moving forward with sediment diversions, projects that would finally reconnect the Mississippi River to build and maintain a vital wetland buffer around our region, protecting some of the most vulnerable communities along both sides of the river. These projects will reach major milestones toward construction in 2022 and 2023, and given the stakes, officials must not delay in building them.
It only takes one storm to bring widespread destruction. Looking forward, we must deploy our most powerful assets to push back against stronger hurricanes and sea level rise. We need to put the Mississippi River back to work for us — and for our children who deserve to enjoy all that Louisiana has to offer.
SIMONE MALOZ
campaign director, Restore the Mississippi River Delta
Metairie