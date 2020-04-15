I read your article regarding our garbage collectors and the difficult times regarding COVID-19.
In the article, it stated how many more trips the gentlemen need to make to the dump since we are all now at home and cleaning/decluttering.
What I did not see is the current hold on recycling in Jefferson Parish. I feel that if more people recognize that recycling is currently not being done, they may want to rethink what goes out our doors. I’m sure this is a good reason for the increase in the amount of garbage being collected.
REBECCA SADLER
retired renal dietitian
Metairie