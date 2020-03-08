So, the state of Louisiana wants to set the rules for the state Industrial Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Program, yet allow the local parishes some control over the effect this program has on its local parish property taxes. But the state really doesn’t want these local parishes to exercise their control too much over the exemption amounts awarded by the state.
The simple solution is to let the local parishes levy and collect their property taxes. Then the state can rebate the state-awarded exemption amount to the company.
The local parishes get the money they need to operate their schools, fire and police departments, etc. The state gets the company’s investment (capital construction, employee jobs, contractors, etc.) for the benefit of the state.
But the state doesn’t have this kind of money. So, the state and parishes need to negotiate a more fair allocation of the cost of ITEP, and not just ram down most of the cost to the local parishes, and leave to them how to fund their parish operations. What a novel idea!
BRENDAN P. MINIHAN SR.
retired CFO
Metairie