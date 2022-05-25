Tuesday morning in Texas, 19 children and two teachers started their day with plans and dreams for a restful and well-earned summer break. They would not live to see the end of their school day.
Is this the tipping point for action by our legislative leaders? What will it take to make sense of the responsibility that goes with our Second Amendment rights?
Until our elected leaders, who serve us, make the courageous and transformative decisions, we will regretfully send more children and teachers into an uncertain day. May our creator hold these newest angels close and may our elected leaders begin to make smart and caring choices.
MARK ROMIG
marketing executive
New Orleans