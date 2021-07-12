Hang on folks, Pandora just flew out of her box and no one knows what’s about to hit the fan. I, and no one else, can predict the final outcome of the "Name, Image, and Likeness" payoff that has already begun.
However, between now and the final outcome, we can predict some of the problems NIL will bring to amateur athletics because of human nature.
There will be players who are left out of the money. This will cause jealousy and cries for equity (the new "woke" word). The family type of unity for which coaches strive will be difficult to maintain when there are haves and have nots.
Keeping alumni from straying outside the accepted boundaries will be difficult, bringing investigations and penalties.
There will be an onslaught of lawsuits when athletes are denied opportunities because of team affiliations with corporations such as sports equipment companies. Can an athlete endorse UnderArmor if the team is supplied equipment by Nike?
Now the problems multiply because of the Legislature allowing sports betting in Louisiana. It doesn’t require much imagination to see what bad things can come from this.
B.V. "BUTCH" POLITO
retired dentist
Hammond