FILE - In this July 17, 2014 file photo, camp counselors Hagai Dfrat, 23, of Israel, left, and Monica Baky of Egypt, talk while walking on the grounds of the Seeds of Peace camp in Otisfield, Maine. Counselors at the lakeside camp that has brought children together from countries at war for more than 20 years, said they are united by fear of the violence raging in the Middle East and a hope that their generation will be the one to end it. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)