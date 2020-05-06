The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus, a crisis that has hit Louisiana particularly hard.
Prior to this pandemic, nearly 774,000 Louisianans struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise and families are shouldering much of the burden.
SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Louisiana’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in our communities.
The best part? This happens almost immediately. Most families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets.
I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.
RHONDA JACKSON
director, No Kid Hungry Louisiana
New Orleans