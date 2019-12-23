Near the end of the 1959 LSU Football schedule, I was a 12-year old Boy Scout from Marksville with our troop ushering fans in Tiger Stadium for the Ole Miss game. We were in the South End Zone at field level directly behind the goal posts. I saw Billy Cannon gather in the third quarter punt by Ole Miss at the 11-yard line and run through would-be tacklers until he was able to race near the sidelines to score his legendary 89-yard punt return. I was there. I saw it happen.
Late in the fourth quarter, The White Team and Cannon preserved the 7-3 victory with a goal-line stand perilously near the goal line. Billy Cannon was in on that last tackle to win the game. I was there. I saw it happen.
When the game was won right there in front of me, my cousin and I scampered over the concrete wall and through bushes until we were looking up to Cannon and our defenders. In excitement, we tried to cling onto Billy in sheer exaltation, but he brushed us aside. I was there. I saw it happen.
And I am still there as a 44-year-plus Tiger season ticket holder witnessing Joe Burrow work his own Heisman magic in Tiger Stadium.
Millions of us die-hard Tiger Fanatics have been treated then and now to witness greatness. Thank you, Billy. Thank you, Joe. Special thanks by me and millions go to Coach O for using the forward pass to move the ball down field in a spread offensive package focused on passing to make defenses more vulnerable to a successful ground attack. Who thought LSU could be so diversified on offense! Coach Orgeron, Coach Brady, Coach Ensminger and Player/Coach Burrow obviously thought we could do it, and they did it.
Louis G. Garrot
retired attorney
Abbeville