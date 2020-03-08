On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will consider a constitutional appeal of Obamacare in its next term, which begins in October. Last December, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed an earlier Texas district court decision that Obamacare's individual mandate is unconstitutional.
Healthcare reformers should take this opportunity to lay out an alternative solution to the country's health care crisis. And they should have a plan ready to go if and when Obamacare is ultimately deemed unconstitutional.
Any successful health care reform plan must address the prescription drug formulary system. Formularies are the lists of drugs that insurers promise to cover. These essentially dictate what medications doctors like me can offer. By restricting our prescription choices to what's on a formulary, health insurers heavily influence the treatment decisions that should be made by doctors and patients.
The drugs that end up on formularies are not even necessarily the most broadly effective. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which are middlemen between drug manufacturers and insurers, have turned the prescription drug market into a cartel. They demand massive "rebates" — of nearly half of the list price — from manufacturers in return for access to these lucrative formularies. It's not an exaggeration to say the prescription drug market has turned into a pay-to-play scheme, which leads to chronic shortages and inflated prices that threaten patient health.
According to the American Society of Healthsystem Pharmacists, there are currently 203 drug shortages, ranging from basic sodium chloride used in a wide variety of treatments to epinephrine injectors that are often lifesavers for those with severe allergies. The cartelized prescription drug market, in which it's often unprofitable for manufacturers to produce supplies if they can't access formularies, is a major reason for these widespread shortfalls of basic — yet vital — medications.
According to an analysis by SSR Health, virtually all the prescription drug price increases that have generated headlines for years can be chalked up to the drug rebate system. Indeed, net drug prices (list prices minus rebates) have fallen in recent years. Reforming this rebate system, which has somehow managed to avoid widespread scrutiny or backlash, would be a major step toward helping patients get the medications they need at the prices they can afford.
Restrictive formularies, propagated by PBM middlemen, must be in the crosshairs of meaningful health care reform proposals. With Obamacare again on the chopping block, now is the time to champion them.
GERARD GIANOLI
physician
Covington