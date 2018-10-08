I get that Dan Fagan has a negative view of Gov. John Bel Edwards and would like nothing better than to see him replaced at election time.
He has written many columns critical of the governor’s policies, but the one in the Oct. 7 Advocate goes beyond the pale. I am no apologist for the governor and wish he was a stronger leader, but nobody should be permitted to so totally misrepresent his fiscal record. Fagan’s column could be the result of an honest misunderstanding of how the budget works. It could also be dishonest propaganda pandering to people who already have a deep distrust of government.
He does his readers an unforgivable disservice by putting numbers from different points in time together to create a totally fictional account of the state’s budget and how Edwards has managed it. It would take a letter as long as Fagan’s column to untangle the mess he has written and few would even bother to read it. Suffice it to say, Fagan has some gall accusing the governor of dishonesty.
Stephen Winham
retired state budget director
St. Francisville