I am ashamed of my senators. I cannot believe the profound cowardice demonstrated throughout the Senate impeachment trial.
It was Sens. Bill Cassidy and John N. Kennedy’s job to see to it that we maintain a balance of power in this country — that is the mandate of the Constitution. Instead, they made the utterly pathetic decision to choose their own disgusting interests over the integrity of the position they hold and of the United States.
I am certain that they don’t have the good sense to be humiliated. It is also likely that they are politically safe in Louisiana.
That said, they surely have their own God and conscience to answer to. That, they cannot escape. Don’t think for a moment that they will be unseen by people in this moment.
Shame on them. I will do what I can to get them removed from office.
JACQUI GIBSON-CLARK
operations manager
New Orleans