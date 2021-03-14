Russ Wise's recent letter about it taking decades for the U.S. to transition from fossil fuels spurred me to write this letter.
The Biden administration is pushing the USA with hyperspeed into alignment with the United Nations "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Project.” In it, the UN says we must have a 7.6% decrease in fossil fuel emissions every year for the next nine years to avoid a climate disaster by 2030.
The very first day in office, President Joe Biden ordered the shutdown of construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to signal to the UN and the World Economic Forum that the USA is "all in" with the UN’s 2030 Plan. Unfortunately, the president’s decision also eliminated thousands of good-paying jobs and will reduce revenue for many states that would use the revenue for schools and fixing potholes.
Here is some information most people may not know. In 2020, leaders of 450 banks met in Paris and pledged to support a "Green Recovery" after the COVID-19 crisis. This resulted in hundreds of financial institutions joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials and using its model for a "Climate Credit Score" system, like our current “FICO” credit-score system. Some US banks are using it already.
Whether you or I get a loan will depend on our "Climate Credit Score." We will be graded on how much electricity we use, how much traveling we do, how many cars we own and do our 401(k)s invest in fossil fuels. This climate-credit score will affect home mortgages, commercial real estate, business loans and even new car loans.
A few of the financial groups that have come out publicly supporting the PCAF agenda: Bank of America, CITI Bank, Comerica and Morgan Stanley. There are many more.
Furthermore, the acting chairwoman of the Security and Exchange Commission signaled that companies will soon have to report their “Climate Risk” to the banks, and if they don’t, the government will make them.
It may take decades for the US to switch from fossil fuels to green energy, but all of us will be feeling the “subtle push” immediately. We will pay for it, too. It’s already happening.
DAVE DRANE
retired, oil industry
Lacombe