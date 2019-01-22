Such a painful loss, but no, the refs didn't miss the call. They called it just as they were supposed to. It's been clear for a long time that the NFL (Roger Goodell) decides outcomes. It wants big TV markets in final games and that's what it gets. You couldn't even touch Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. Knock a Saints down, that's OK. Just make sure the big markets win, whatever it takes. Money — it's all about money.
M. Martin
Lawsuits on behalf of 'Who Dat Nation' filed over Saints loss; demand damages, pre-Super Bowl hearing
retired
New Orleans