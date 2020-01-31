From our childhood studies of our first president, George Washington, we learned the value placed on telling the truth.
From the agonizing investigation of Watergate and President Richard Nixon's resignation, we learned that there is an ultimate price to be paid for lying to the American people.
From the embarrassment of President Bill Clinton's dalliance just outside the Oval Office and his subsequent impeachment, we learned that by selectively defining a word you can tell a bald-faced lie and make it sound like the truth.
From the “perfect” phone call, impeachment and preordained Senate acquittal of President Donald Trump, we are learning that it does not matter if you are lying or telling the truth because there is no regard for or desire to know the truth.
As can be seen, "We the People" are undaunted in our steadfast progress in achieving the tenet of establishing justice as defined in the Preamble of the Constitution. That, I am sorry to say, is a bald-faced lie.
Sometimes I wonder if there is any hope for this republic. And, that is no lie.
DENNIS C. FOLTZ
retired, food processing
Gretna