There was a recent article in The Advocate regarding moving at-risk students from Banks Elementary to the Glen Oaks Junior High School campus in Baton Rouge. Actually, it would be in the best interest of these students to keep them in their home schools.
A room or two in the home school designated for students who are disruptive in their classrooms is preferable to shipping them away from their peers. Rooms for at-risk students should be staffed by persons with backgrounds in a field of expertise such as social psychology, child and adolescent psychology, human development and socialization, and other fields of behavioral development.
For better or worse, we cannot select our parents, or our families. But society can make a difference in the lives of children and young people who stem from dysfunctional families. There are myriad reasons why students are disruptive in their classrooms.
Marian Wright-Edelman of the Children’s Defense Fund wrote in 1992: "Too many young people — of all colors, of all walks of life — are growing up today unable to handle life in hard places, without hope, without adequate attention, and without steady internal compasses to navigate the morally polluted seas they must face on the journey to adulthood. Millions of children are drowning in the meaninglessness of a culture that rewards greed and tells them that life is about getting rather than giving."
James Comer and colleagues at the Yale School Development Program have developed a structure and a process for all levels of our K-12 education system that supports young people’s academic learning and personal development. To be sure, the schools have a responsibility to help students develop properly and to help them learn in accordance with their aptitudes.
WARREN C. SWINDELL
retired professor
Baton Rouge