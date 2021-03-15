Huey Harrison (March 10) praises the “courage” of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge for not voting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill.
Unfortunately, Harrison misses the entire point.
Cassidy’s moral obligation is to represent his constituents and vote as they would have him vote. He is not asked to vote his personal conscience, his opinion or his beliefs. Cassidy did not represent the large majority of his constituents and this is the reason for the outcry against him.
When our elected leaders support the wishes of the majority of their constituents, thus truly representing them, only then will our nation be a democracy. Until then, we remain hostage to those whom we elect.
KERRY P. REDMANN JR.
engineer
Mandeville