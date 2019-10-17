Reading the recent article about bad roads in the area, it occurred to me that since the year 2000, we have spent more than $2 billion on "capacity projects" in East Baton Rouge Parish alone.
We're about to embark on another more than $1 billion in capacity projects.
The state has a $360 million interstate widening project on the way (that's $110-plus million per mile, and that's just the elevated portion of the 3.5 miles).
The net result? Increased congestion.
So, yeah, tax yourself repeatedly to make someone else rich to build more "capacity," and then spend more time stuck in traffic every year.
Does it make sense to you?
It sure doesn't to me.
Mark Martin
archivist
Baton Rouge