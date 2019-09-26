Despite all the protests and commentary about addressing climate change, I have never seen or heard a discussion about the root cause of the human contribution. Everyone who has been involved in problem-solving knows that a clear understanding of a problem and its root causes is critical for developing the best solutions.
To paraphrase my late grandmother, “The human contribution to climate change is caused by mankind making things easy and convenient for lazy and spoiled people.”
Personal convenience, entertainment, and the desire for nice but unnecessary things drive the insatiable demand for fossil fuels that cannot be completely replaced with renewable energy in the foreseeable future. Addressing the human contribution is not so much an effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy as it is an exercise in personal restraint and sacrifice — not popular concepts these days, so voluntary action by the masses is out of the question.
That leaves forced compliance through government overreach. Where does one start? A genuine desire to improve calls for doing what is possible while working on what is preferable. Start with reducing or eliminating things convenient, nice, or entertaining, but not necessary for daily life.
Reduce the carbon footprint of Congress (lead by example), professional and college sports, the media, and the screen actor’s guild by requiring a 75% reduction in travel.
Reduce usage of cellphones, TV, and other electronic devices to 12 hours per day per account.
Convert all government vehicles, federal, state, and local, as well as all diesel vehicles to natural gas, which is cleaner burning and cleaner to produce.
Eliminate ethanol in gasoline and return the corn to the food supply where it actually benefits mankind.
Require all power for second homes, vacation resorts, and residences beyond primary residences as well as all government buildings to come from renewal energy only.
And we haven’t started talking about scrub boards, wringer washers, clothes lines, washable diapers, microwaving precooked and packaged foods, driving to fast food places, etc.
Force these requirements on all other countries or discontinue foreign aid.
The other option is to require everyone to make a list of things they can do without or don’t need as much and send it to their representatives and senators for immediate, bipartisan action.
That’s a start. Take it from there. Not complicated but certainly not easy.
Bo Bienvenu
retired
Prairieville