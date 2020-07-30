A lot of money is being spent to convince people that voting by mail is corrupt. That effort is working.
This is leading toward horrible chaos for the presidential election in November. If voting by mail is disallowed, people would have to go to the polls to vote. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many would not want to stand in long lines for many hours exposing themselves to the virus. Many voters might feel it was too dangerous and would not go out to vote for fear of contracting the virus.
To not allow people the option to vote by mail in this pandemic would be a tragedy for our country and in my opinion, a form of voter suppression. What a shame for our wonderful country.
Over 250 million ballots have been cast by mail in the United States in the past 20 years. The fraud rate was less than 1%. Many people just listen to one source to substantiate their belief. You would have to question your own judgment if you don’t check out the facts from both sides.
DON LOBB
retired business owner
Covington