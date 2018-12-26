Our cruise ship was recently docked for the night in Baton Rouge. Around 2 a.m., my wife became violently ill and was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
The concern, medical attention and care exceeded all expectations. The staff provided not only excellent medical exams and treatment but arranged for a prescription to be filled at a local drug store and then transportation back to the cruise ship. All of this at 2 a.m.
Seldom do you meet such nice people. If this is an example of the citizens in Baton Rouge, you have a wonderful city for which you should be very proud.
My wife and I would like to express our deep thanks and appreciation.
Frank Flynn
retired educator
Kennewick, Washington