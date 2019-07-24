As an LSU alumnus and former resident of Baton Rouge, I find it disappointing that the board and president of my alma mater and the state's governor are not alarmed that its athletic foundation raises more money than its academic foundation.

Why is LSU the only SEC school OK with this? A late historical start by the academic foundation is a poor excuse more acceptable for three blind mice than the leaders of a great state.

Higher education institutions outside of Louisiana where I have worked as a fundraiser would be alarmed at this scenario and take immediate remedial action.

Why not infuse cash to accelerate growth in fundraising capacity for the academic foundation and boost immediate funding for academic priorities like a library? How to fund this? Why not transfer 25% of whatever the athletic foundation raises over the next five years for these two purposes? The Marshall Plan worked for Europe. Can a Woodward Plan save LSU?

In the state I reside, the University of South Carolina just named three-star General Robert Caslen its 29th President. Caslen was previously superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Gov. Henry McMaster actively worked to secure his appointment because he knew that the university needed change. The status quo was not acceptable.

LSU deserves better than the status quo. May its president, board and state governor agree, act immediately, and with vision!

Lee Mikell

professional fundraiser

Edisto Island, S.C.