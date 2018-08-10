I am writing to give mega compliments and thanksgiving to Karen Roy, a par excellence licensed clinical social work colleague, whom was recently recognized as "Ms. Wheelchair America" in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
It was a true blessing to have met Karen in when in the 1990s when we both worked at the Baton Rouge General, where she clearly demonstrated to our social work team, other clinicians and especially to our patients that she always embraced compassion, integrity and professionalism — and with such a joyful demeanor to boot.
What a great role model for all of us to follow in transforming adversity into advocacy, care and love for others.
I join other proud Redstickers and all Louisiana folks in making a toast to Karen, and we pledge to join her and all that she "stands for" about our abilities to come together for a better world.
Keith John Paul Horcasitas
social worker
Baton Rouge