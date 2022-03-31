Lafayette Parish Library belongs to us.
Whether LGBTQ+, White, Black, Asian, Latino, immigrant or Native American, we all value the freedom to love who we want, know an accurate account of our history, and as parents, give our children the tools and guidance to honestly face and understand our past and present in order to create a better future. It means ensuring every kid and person feels safe to learn and thrive.
Extremist politicians and outside groups are attacking our kids’ education. In fact, they’ve become so extreme they’ve resorted to book banning. They are even trying to marginalize certain groups of society. They are forcing their radical ideology upon our community.
Together, we stand opposed to censorship. The unfettered exchange of ideas is essential to the preservation of a free and democratic society.
Libraries manifest the promises of the First Amendment by making available the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas. By joining together we make sure our kids get an honest and accurate education and every person has the chance to thrive. By speaking up at school board meetings, contacting our elected leaders, and becoming voters, we all can demand:
- That the Library Board of Control and its political appointees cease holding meetings to make decisions on library holdings, and to leave that authority where it properly resides, with professional librarians.
- That we support librarians, whose training qualifies them to make decisions about acquiring books, films and other content for the Lafayette public libraries.
- That parents have the right to access a diverse array of materials to support their children's developing literacy as they see fit.
SCOTT LEBLEU
dentist
Lafayette