The past year has been extraordinarily challenging for everyone at LSU. Students had to give up much that makes college education stimulating. Faculty moved courses online with effective strategies for teaching in virtual classrooms. The administration established safety protocols, coronavirus testing centers, and mass vaccination sites.
Now, many faculty members believe that for a swift, safe return to campus this fall, LSU should require COVID-19 vaccination of students, faculty, and staff, as over 380 other colleges and universities have done. The Faculty Senate and Student Government Association have passed resolutions calling for such a mandate. A vaccination requirement is a reasonable, unexceptionable response to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. LSU already requires other vaccinations with provision to opt out for health, religious, or personal reasons.
A vaccination requirement is more important now than ever. We are alarmed by reports of increase in young adults infected, by the rise of variants, and that vaccination rates in Louisiana are slowing. LSU as a public institution of higher education can set an example by requiring vaccinations.
Over the last decade, the university made misguided decisions that had tragic consequences.
It opted for inaction rather than action, silence rather than transparency. Student safety was jeopardized. Let us learn the right lesson and, faced with another crisis, be proactive by requiring vaccinations. LSU should be honest with students that, without widespread vaccinations, we will be unable to return to normal operations.
We want to welcome students back to our classrooms and laboratories in the fall. A vaccine requirement is the best way to ensure that this can safely happen. More than 125 faculty members have called for a meeting of the LSU Faculty Council on Tuesday to consider a resolution urging university leaders to require vaccinations for the fall semester.
OLIVIER MORÉTEAU
law professor, assistant dean and director of the Center of Civil Law Studies
A. RAVI P. RAU
Alumni Professor of Physics