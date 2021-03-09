I read with interest and sad agreement your opinion piece on LSU and the university’s struggle to define itself through academics and not the success of its sports teams.
Unfortunately, the struggle is made more pronounced by a repeated failure of state leadership to fund our flagship at a level that even meets the average of our peers in the Southeastern Conference, much less come close to the likes of other public institutions that we stand toe-to-toe with athletically but aren’t even in the same conversation academically (see Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan).
Until Louisiana’s elected officials rate elite higher education in the same lofty atmosphere as elite college athletics, LSU’s academic fortunes will always play second fiddle to the athletic programs for which we all love to cheer.
JEREMY BALDRIDGE
chemical engineer
Sulphur