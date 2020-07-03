To begin with, I love our New Orleans Saints. I will continue to go to all the games.
However, I refuse to support or celebrate anything Malcolm Jenkins says or does on or off the field.
When Drew Brees gave his opinion on kneeling during the national anthem he was met with harassment and threats to his family. So, even though his First Amendment rights were violated he is being forced to apologize for expressing his feelings.
When Jenkins used vulgar and derogatory language to Brees it was looked at as his First Amendment right. Now CNN has asked him to be a commentator.
It is amazing that there are double standards when it fits the liberals' purpose.
People need to wake up and support people who want to bring this country back together and not cause more hatred and hostility the way people like Jenkins promotes.
It makes me wonder if he will be a team player or just a promoter of hatred and division on the field as he is doing off the field. It seems like he is promoting his own agenda.
SHEILA DENNY
retired radiologic tech
Baton Rouge