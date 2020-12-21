Earlier this month, my two children and I moved to New Orleans for my husband’s next permanent change of duty station. This is our second time being stationed here, but due to timing and COVID-19 restrictions, we moved in advance of our military member. In the weeks that we’ve been separated, our son turned 8 and we have celebrated Hanukkah — both holidays without Daddy, as he won’t join us until January.
As a military family, there is no “typical holiday.” My children and I have spent countless religious and secular holidays separated from my husband or our extended families.
So have our friends! Jamie Geis and her two daughters spent six months separated from her Navy spouse when he deployed in 2018 and 2019. He missed Christmas, New Year's and birthdays. Jamie’s advice to families facing challenging times is “to find one key person you can lean on for support.”
Sarah Streyder spent her first Christmas Eve as a married woman crying herself to sleep thousands of miles from her spouse, who was attending Air Force boot camp. Three years later in 2018, they were separated again due to a deployment. Handwritten letters and patchy Skype calls kept her going.
Every military family faces time apart from their service member and the people they love on special days. Deployments, relocations, and remote duty stations mean postponing plans to gather with family is par for the course.
Civilians, you might admire the sacrifices of military families like mine, but now it’s your turn to make sacrifices and serve the greater good as well. The first week of December alone, American deaths from COVID-19 were three times the number killed in the entire Iraq War. By staying home, reducing travel, avoiding large groups, and masking up, you can save American lives.
If you’re worried about missing out on visits with family, you don’t have to be. Technology has been invaluable for our family when we have been separated. From planning my dad’s 80th virtual birthday party this October to celebrating Thanksgiving with a family Zoom call, we’ve connected when it wasn’t physically possible. The more that patriotic Americans make these small sacrifices, the sooner all of us can gather. Sacrificing for our country is everyone’s job.
Here are some suggestions for consideration when making alternate plans this holiday season:
- Host a virtual gathering with loved ones.
- Host or ask a family member to host a virtual cooking class to make a treasured family recipe together.
- Prepare a treat, card or homemade gift for family and neighbors. Deliver them in a physically distant way, like drop-off or sending through the mail.
- Play online games together, like chess or Scrabble.
ALI SIMON
project manager
New Orleans