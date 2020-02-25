According to the recent State of Tobacco Control 2020 report from the American Lung Association, Louisiana has again received failing grades across several categories when it comes to helping Louisiana smokers.
With the loss of momentum in the category of Smokefree Air (from a “B” to a “C”), the report proves that all statewide tobacco control partners and the Louisiana Legislature still have a long way to go in improving the physical and financial health of Louisiana smokers.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, and in Louisiana, the Smoking Cessation Trust strives to reach as many eligible smokers as possible and provide them with the free products and services they need to successfully quit.
Despite the many challenges the Trust faces when it comes to cessation efforts, such as smokers choosing to “switch and not quit,” due to high-profile marketing of e-cigarettes, and a Louisiana Legislature that has failed to pass Tobacco 21 legislation which would raise the age of purchasing tobacco products to 21, it has spent more than $8 million in 2019 to assist its members and is committed to continuing to help them quit their nicotine addiction.
Presently, nearly a quarter of Louisiana adults smoke, resulting in annual health care costs to Louisiana of $1.89 billion directly caused by smoking. While we strongly support the American Lung Association-Louisiana’s calls to action for our elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, we also recommend stronger emphasis on Tobacco 21, as this year’s legislative session approaches.
MIKE ROGERS
chief executive, Smoking Cessation Trust
New Orleans