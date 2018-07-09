As more and more of Donald Trump's associates and enablers head off to prison, our president himself is looking more and more like a common criminal whose only exceptional characteristic is his persistent dishonesty. Does anyone seriously believe him about the Stormy Daniels imbroglio? As Michael Cohen's role as a fixer for Trump becomes clearer every day, Trump tries to distance himself from his so-called lawyer. Likewise, he tries to distance himself from Paul Manafort, his first choice for campaign manager.
There are now over a dozen indictments (and a few guilty pleas) in regard to the probe of Russian involvement in the last election. Still, Trump tries to reinstate Russia to the G-7 summit while he alienates our longtime European allies. Withdrawal from the Paris Accord and the Trans-Pacific Partnership were both boons to China's global interests (and damaging to ours), while withdrawal from the Iran Treaty benefited Russia more than any other country.
It becomes more and more obvious that Trump's driving purpose is to undo whatever Barack Obama had accomplished as president, whether or not it works to the benefit of our country. As he works to alienate our alliances with Canada and Mexico via trade tariffs that will cost the average American dearly in terms of inflation, he strives to abolish any remaining good will toward America.
Donald Trump has only his own interests at heart as he negotiates the future course of our country. I expect evidence of money laundering, association with Russian mobsters, witness intimidation, embezzlement, bribery and obstruction of justice will come to light as a result of the raids on Michael Cohen's home and office.
Compared to Trump, Richard Nixon was just a paranoid amateur. This time, the people of the United States have elected a true criminal as their president.
John Kennedy
property maintenance
Harahan