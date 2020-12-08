I was interested to read Charles Lussier’s recent article and the subsequent letters to the editor on East Baton Rouge Parish schools 50 years after the desegregation order, but disappointed to find they stopped short of pointing out the underlying issue of school quality to the story of education and race in Baton Rouge.
In this parish, as all over the country, we do see predominantly white and affluent families exercising school choice reflexively whether it is the 25,000 Baton Rouge students enrolled in private schools or the thousands more who flee to growing suburban school districts. Families with means and access have historically used their resources to seek out the highest quality school options.
There’s nothing wrong with that. No one should fault parents who use whatever (legal) means are at their disposal to ensure their children get a high-quality education.
The problem is that often some of these same privileged families try to limit choice for others under the guise of protecting public schools. Whenever a high-performing nonprofit public charter school tries to open, or expand — often with the expressed purpose of providing opportunities for students of color — privilege and hypocrisy meet. The collateral damage of their union is often the educational future of Baton Rouge’s most underserved families.
You need only look at the dramatic gap between graduation rates of Black males in Baton Rouge and their White male counterparts for evidence of the fact that we live in a city where the educational options and resulting life outcomes from these foundations are dramatically different for some students. This is not the recipe for a future Baton Rouge that is prosperous and thriving. Instead, it’s a future of division and loss.
I believe former EBR Superintendent Gary Matthews had it right when he said “ultimately it comes down to having high quality instruction and teachers no matter what schools you attend in East Baton Rouge,” and we continue to see evidence that quality is the most important factor for families. We know this because enrollment in lower-performing schools is declining as new options become available. Regardless of race, Baton Rouge families are actively pursuing better for their students.
We need to expand excellent school opportunities that are accessible to all students, not just those from families with the means, knowledge and resources to navigate complex enrollment processes. We also need a system that holds every school accountable for delivering high-quality education for its students. While the current state of education in Baton Rouge may be rooted in historical inequalities, we can begin to help move our city forward by providing more quality and access.
CHRIS MEYER
CEO, New Schools for Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge