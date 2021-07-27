The proposed plan to spend $10 million for Lincoln Beach (The Times-Picayune, June 25) appears to be based on nostalgic memories from 60 years ago. The world has changed. Lake Pontchartrain is much dirtier now. There are many tons of Mississippi River silt in the shallow lake from the many spillway openings. There is also urban street stormwater runoff from the three Sewerage and Water Board drainage pumping stations on the east lakefront. The beach project would have two expensive bridges: one over Hayne Boulevard and another very high bridge over the levee and railroad tracks. The beach wouldn't be usable in the winter.
The $10 million proposed for the beach project could be put to better use with building more year-round recreational facilities in eastern New Orleans. The large Joe Brown Park (opened about when Lincoln Beach closed) now has an indoor pool and other recreational facilities. However, eastern New Orleans has only three NORD playgrounds north of the Interstate and three playgrounds to the south.
JAMES GUILBEAU
system analyst
Metairie