While the actions of Julia Lea deserve the strongest condemnation (“Nyx fallout: Catholic high school won’t march with Krewe anymore”), it is the height of hypocrisy for St. Katharine Drexel Prep or any Catholic-affiliated school to claim it’s standing up for human or civil rights, in light of the Catholic church’s shameful, centuries-old record of discrimination and marginalization of its gay and lesbian members.
Vatican doctrine designates LGBT Catholics as “disordered” and the church is currently in a legal fight against same-sex couples who wish to adopt children who would otherwise languish for years in foster homes.
In addition, I wonder if Drexel students and administrators realize that their school, along with every other Catholic school in the Archdiocese, can fire a teacher if he or she legally marries their same-sex partner.
Perhaps a great deal of self-examination is in order for Catholics who claim to be outraged at Lea’s social media post, before they accuse an individual of not understanding the true meaning of “equality and justice for all.” As Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently put it, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
ROBERT BRENNAN
caregiver
New Orleans