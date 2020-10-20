After watching most of the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, including witnesses for and against her nomination, I concluded that Amy Coney Barrett represents the best of whomever the U.S. has to offer as a Supreme Court justice.
Her qualifications, both professional and personal, appear to be impeccable. I have absolute trust that as a Supreme Court justice, she will interpret and apply the law to the best of her ability in rendering decisions about the cases that come before the court.
I believe we are very fortunate that she has accepted this challenge, and if confirmed, our country will be better for it. May God bless America.
DENNIS J. BERNER
retired CPA
New Orleans