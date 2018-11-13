The Advocate continues to be unbalanced in articles it has published relative to illegal immigration. In the past few days, it has published two or more articles relative to illegal immigration, never making it clear it is a crime. Relative to the recent article on prohibiting children of “some” immigrants from playing sports, it is not established that this is a 14th Amendment violation. To be clear, the LHSSA rule only discriminates against children of immigrants who have no right to be in the United States in the first place, not children of “legal” immigrants. It is dubious if the Social Security ID requirement to play sports is a 14th Amendment violation as the court has never ruled on it. The Plyler decision ruled that children of those not legally present in the United States have a right to any “mandated” benefit that citizens have. There is no “mandate” that any student in any of the 3,000-plus school districts in American play sports. Therefore, illegal immigrant children are not being discriminated against in violation of either the 14th Amendment or the Plyler decision. Contrary to what the law firm asserted that threatened to sue the school district:
Those here illegally students do not have the same constitutional rights of Americans with the exception of some, but not all, due process rights (Demore v. Kim, 538 U.S. 510 (2003).
They have no right to a driver’s license except in five states.
They have no right to vote in federal or state elections.
They have no right to employment.
They have no right to use false government identity documents
They have no right to a national security clearance
They have no right to run for office in federal or state elections.
They have no right to health care or any other government social programs.
They have no right to even be present in the United States.
These lawyers who threaten to sue the school district should focus on not only the rights of their clients in America but also their clients' obligations, such as filing state and federal income tax returns, obeying perjury laws, and not engaging in Social Security fraud and identity theft.
Joseph Molyneaux
FBI, retired
New Orleans